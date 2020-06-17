The idea became public in a parliamentary debate that took place in Chile and generated a huge commotion: a trans-Andean deputy proposed to transfer coronavirus patients to Argentina; With the mere dissemination of the initiative, the legislator became the protagonist of the news about the Covid-19 on this side of the Andes.

Aware of the controversy that broke out, Andrés Celis Montt (Member of the National Renewal Party) explained in what context the topic was discussed and clarified that everything pointed to a possible “humanitarian aid” agreement between both countries, within the framework of the fight against the pandemic.

« I am a member of the health commission of the Chamber of Deputies and we invite the president of the Chilean Society of Intensive Medicine, Tomás Regueira, a very prestigious person in Chile. There we got to a point in the conversation where We are talking about assumptions: What do we do if there are no respirators? What do we do if there are no available beds? What do we do if the staff is overworked?« the deputy explained in statements to Radio Belgrano.

In that context-Celis Montt pointed out- the Chilean specialist “pointed out that it did not seem a bad idea to talk and reach a humanitarian agreement with the province of Buenos Aires, Mendoza, Córdoba, San Juan and other provinces, because at that time (two weeks ago) Argentina was with an average bed occupancy of 50% and Chile was around 90% « .

« He said of transfer patients or request loans for respirators, critical beds or transfer minor surgeries to Buenos Aires to decompress the Chilean system, but as long as you were not collapsed, ”said the trans-Andean deputy. « If the contagions increased exponentially, we could return their hand in August or September, when they should drop here« He pointed out.

Anyway, the parliamentarian remarked: “This was something informal that had been discussed with the former Minister of Health, an alternative in view that was not made official. There is no agreement, it was just a conversation. «

In Chile there are more than 184,000 people infected and more than 3,300 killed by coronavirus; according to the official deputy’s description, « fans are missing, critical beds and specialists are missing”To treat patients.

The Government of Chile announced last Monday that it decided to extend for 90 days the constitutional state of emergency due to a catastrophe that it decreed on March 18 to deal with the pandemic.