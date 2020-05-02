Despite the fact that starting Monday, obtaining permanent residence could be complicated after the implementation of the controversial changes to the so-called Public Charge rule officially began, City officials say the fight continues.

“We continue to fight that rule in the courts. That has not ended because the case against the rule continues and we are confident that this rule is not legal and in the end we are going to win, ”said Bitta Mostofi, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

While this outcome remains to be known, Mostofi explained during a roundtable discussion with other city and state officials that the legal fight is just one of the weapons the City is using.

The other is to provide clear information in the communities.

“We have worked against this rule for years and working with community organizations and lawyers,” Mostofi added.

A job that ensures the official, seeks to clarify that the public charge does not apply to all immigrants or that it is not a factor when applying for citizenship.

“We have our hotline where a New Yorker can call and really know if this will affect my immigration case or not and the answer most of the time what we have seen is no,” Mostofi said.

And despite the fact that with pamphlets like these the City has been sharing information to try to allay fear in immigrant communities, some leaders explain that this is the right time to duplicate these efforts.

Especially to try to prevent more people from canceling the public benefits to which they are eligible.

“There is a lot of fear now and uncertainty on how things are going to happen, but it should be known that you should not leave the benefits or stop applying for residency before talking to a specialist to see if your case applies or not,” said the attorney Hassan Shafiquillah, Legal Aid Society.

For now, the City says its plan also includes increasing visits to food pantries, places where immigrants go to buy food with food stamps, as well as informational forums at public hospitals and places of worship.

