“We continue fighting regardless of the score”

06/17/2021 at 10:34 AM CEST

.

The base Bring Young, With 39 points, seven rebounds and three ball recoveries, he made possible another comeback for the Atlanta Hawks, this time of 26 goals against the Philadelphia Sixers, in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference semifinals, which they won away from 106-109.

“We keep fighting no matter what the score is. I am proud of this team“stated Young, who is one more win away from putting the Hawks into the finals for the first time since 2015.” We have confidence in each other. We all love each other’s company and it shows on the court. We never stop believing until the final bell rings. “

That was what they did again against the Sixers who could not believe what happened when they held 26 points ahead during the third period.

“I was just showing love to the Atlanta fans who showed up in Philadelphia to watch the game,” Young said of the way the team responded to them on the field. “We’re going to need them to show up with us for Game 6 on Friday as well.”

Now, the Hawks, again, for the second time, have the home court advantage and the confidence that they can achieve the big goal of reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

“If you don’t believe, you have to believe now“stated the Hawks’ interim coach, Nate mcmillan. “” We knew what we had to do and we had to do it in a hurry. We don’t give up. “

The opposite of what happened to the Sixers, who admitted that as a team they were overconfident, they forgot that the game was not over and they themselves were their worst enemies, despite the fact that the Cameroonian center Joel embiid He contributed 39 points and guard Seth Curry reached 36 points, his best mark as a professional in the playoffs.

But nonetheless, both were the only two Sixers players to score baskets in the second half.

“There is not much to say, the statistics speak for themselves and the only explanation is that we feel too comfortable,” said Australian guard Ben Simmons. “We don’t play like we should play,” he added,

For his part, the Sixers coach, Doc Rivers, acknowledged that all had been guilty of the collapse suffered by the team And now, he added, the only thing to do was play the best basketball in Game 6, on Friday, in Atlanta, and then return to Philadelphia.

“This is not the time for reproaches. We must analyze what each of us did not do well and be prepared for the next game,” Rivers said. “We show that when we do things well we are a winning team, hence the mistakes were ours.”

Rivers admitted that with everything under control until the third quarter, the team was “overconfident” and the Hawks, who had nothing to lose, played their best basketball in all facets.

“They beat us in every facet of the game, but the key was that we lost our defensive focus,” Rivers stressed. “Now is the time to react and seek the victory we need if we want to move forward.”