Pablo Longoria, the Spanish president of the Olympique de Marseille, wanted to show the full confidence that the club places in the new signing from Barcelona, Konrad of the Fountain.

Longoria is convinced that the 19-year-old American winger you can make a difference in your new club, stating that you are ready for the maximum competition. “We consider that Konrad is ready. He is a player of the future, ready for the adult game.”

The Marseille manager also wanted to compare Konrad’s situation with that of other players who, despite coming from affiliates that compete in lower divisions, reach a high level in its first season in the elite of European football. “We have many examples of players who have come from lower divisions in Spain, such as Carvajal in Leverkusen. “