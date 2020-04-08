Now what iCloud Drive allows us to share folders with other people, Apple’s cloud file storage service has become a bit more social. Always within the limits of our storage plan, we can share the files we want with our friends, family or colleagues in a transparent way.

It is precisely one of the key characteristics for Dropbox it became very popular years ago, so … now that Apple can do the same, How do both services compare? What advantages and disadvantages does each one have? Let’s take a look.

iCloud Drive and Dropbox: in the limitations is the difference

Let’s take a look at all the main features with a summary table, because from the Dropbox front there has also been the occasional change:

iCloud Drive

Dropbox

Free plan storage

5 GB, 1 GB if you don’t have Apple devices

2 GB (you can have more with some specific promotions)

Payment plans storage

Starting at 50GB for € 0.99 per month and up to 2TB for € 9.99 per month

€ 9.99 or € 11.99 per month for 2 TB (paying annually or monthly)

Sharing storage with family

Yes, with the two largest payment plans

No, only space is shared in business

Selective folder sync and download

Yes

Yes

Number of devices

Unlimited

Three in the free plan

Compatibility

Applications on Apple and Windows devices, web access on others

Applications for all the most used platforms

Automatic camera uploads

It does not depend on iCloud Drive, but it does have an Apple reel of photos in the cloud

Yes

The two big differences that I would point out lie in the transition between free and paid. If you don’t want to pay to have additional storage, iCloud gives you 5 GB free compared to 2 GB of Dropbox. In addition, in Dropbox they force you to use a maximum of 3 devices in their free plan, while in Apple they do not have that limit.

The payment plans are also much more “nice” in iCloud Drive. It costs very little to start paying 0.99 euros per month to have 50 GB of space (an amount that many already have enough if they are organized well), while Dropbox forces you to pay 11.99 euros per month or almost 120 euros per year to have 2 TB of storage. There is no middle ground with less storage, or you stick with 2 GB or you jump to have a thousand times more space.

That leads me to say, together with the way this data sharing service has, that Dropbox is more work oriented while iCloud Drive focuses on personal digital life. Sharing a folder in Dropbox implies receiving notifications of any changes made, while in iCloud Drive we don’t realize what might change if we give someone editing rights.

Not in vain Dropbox has a specific business plan and does not allow sharing the space that we contract on a personal level with other accounts, while with iCloud Drive it is possible. We could also say that Dropbox is more suitable for those who work with various platforms and systems, while iCloud Drive is best for those who are always using Apple devices. Windows is capable of opening it, but the integration is coarser than in the case of Dropbox.

If you are in the case of needing a lot of storage and using Apple devices, then the difference between both services is reduced. Perhaps the balance is tilting in favor of iCloud Drive due to the fact that the monthly payment is more expensive in Dropbox, but little more than that detail we can say in favor of the Apple platform. As we always say in these cases, that you don’t feel bad just use the one with which you feel better.

