We compare the realme GT against the best mobiles on the market

The realme GT was presented as the true flagship killer, a high-end smartphone capable of dethroning the most powerful mobiles from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus or Xiaomi. The realme mobile includes very similar features and, in some cases, superior to mobile phones such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

In fact, the realme GT has nothing to envy in three respects. One of them is performance, which is similar to the rest of its competition. The realme GT also includes a 65W fast charge that is not present in any of the compared models. But if there is one feature in which the realme GT shows its chest, it is the low price it offers compared to the rest of the models of each manufacturer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is, to date, the most powerful mobile of the South Korean company, but the realme GT has nothing to envy the Samsung flagship. In fact, the global version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra features the same processor as realme’s new flagship: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The difference? The 12GB RAM and 256GB memory version of the realme GT costs half.

The fast charging of the realme GT is much more powerful than that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The realme terminal is capable of charging 100% of the battery in just 35 minutes. In that time, the Galaxy S21 Ultra charges only 50% of its battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is priced at 1,269 euros for the cheapest version. The same variant of the realme GT costs 600 euros. The company’s model has a version 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, more than enough features to enjoy the performance, and for 820 euros less than the Samsung smartphone.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The realme GT also has some features that equal or exceed Apple’s flagship. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has an A14 Bionic chip that offers very similar results to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. The Realme mobile offers a higher RAM configuration, with 8 GB compared to the 6 GB of the Apple model.

The screen is one of the sections where the realme GT has an important advantage over Apple’s iPhone. The Realme Super AMOLED panel has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which allows more fluid movements when navigating the interface, social networks, etc. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which doubles in price to the realme GT, has a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Again, the price is another difference. realme offers a processor similar to the A14 Bionic chip, more RAM, a camera with a higher resolution and a 120 Hz screen, for only 450 euros. The base model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs 1,259 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The realme GT and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra share a processor. They include a Snapdragon 888 chip. The main difference, once again, is in the price. Specific, the Xiaomi model is marketed for 1999.99 euros, while the new flagship killer from realme is available from 450 euros.

Price is not the only difference between the two models. The main camera of the realme GT is of higher resolution than that of the Mi 11 Ultra, with 64 megapixels compared to the 50 megapixels of the Xiaomi mobile.

Another point where the realme GT puts its chest out is in the design. The terminal is 20% lighter than the Mi 11 Ultra. The realme GT also has a headphone jack, a port that is not present in any of its competitors.

Oneplus 9 Pro

The realme and OnePlus phones are very similar in terms of performance, but there is a significant difference of 460 euros between the two. Same processor, battery, screen refresh rate, etc. However, the OnePlus 9 Pro costs 909 euros compared to 450 euros for the realme GT.

It must also be taken into account that the realme GT has a 64 megapixel camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, is 48 megapixels on the main sensor.

Therefore, and after verifying that the specifications are very similar, the realme GT is a much juicier option for those looking for a terminal that stands out for its power. Not only in front of the OnePlus terminal, but also in that of Samsung, Apple or Xiaomi.

