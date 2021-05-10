we compare the options to travel by train in Spain after the liberalization

Today The liberalization of the railway sector in Spain begins. Ouigo trains have begun to circulate between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​passing through Zaragoza and Tarragona, thus beginning a new stage within the Spanish scene and offering for the first time an alternative to Renfe.

A high-speed service is launched that comes to compete with a lower price. Tickets from 9 euros that can already be purchased and represent a cheaper alternative to travel by train compared to what we had so far.

Ouigo is the low-cost brand of SNCF, the French national company that, thanks to the liberation of the sector, can land in Spain. And it does not arrive alone. During the next few months, AVLO will arrive, Renfe’s own economic train, but also other operators such as Ilsa, an Italian consortium formed by Trenitalia and Air Nostrum that will disembark in March 2022.

José Jaime Bernárdez, director of Transport at the CNMC, assures that the liberation will bring lower prices, a greater frequency of passage and a transformation of mobility where the train assumes greater weight. Here we offer you a comparison of the new train services in Spain, what price range the tickets will have and what projects the different companies have to compete with Renfe.

This is how traveling with Ouigo is: WiFi at 3 euros and the “cheapest tickets on the market”

The inaugural trip took place last Friday for the media and today the first commercial trips have begun for all users.

Ouigo performs five roundtrip services every day, with prices starting at 9 euros. “We want to popularize high speed”, explained Hélène Valenzuela, CEO of Ouigo.

The French company promises to offer “the cheapest tickets on the market”, with a commitment to significantly reduce the price compared to what we had until now with Renfe. Starting from 9 euros per trip, it is easy to imagine that this will be the case, but Renfe already has its economic counterpart with AVLO ready.

Ouigo’s proposal goes through Alstom trains with blue and pink colors. Have two plants, capacity for 509 passengers, a wagon with cafeteria for when health regulations allow it and the possibility of opting for large seats.

We are facing high-speed trains, reaching 300 km / hour and with six wagons: three of them with two double rows and another three with a double row and another row of individual seats.

Under each window there will be plugs and although there will be WiFi service, this will cost 3 euros. Children under four years of age can travel for free and there is a fee of 5 euros for children between 4 and 13 years old.

Price comparison: good news for Spanish travelers

It is now possible to access the website of the new services and buy tickets for the next few months. A quick search allows you to see what various price levels, depending on the day and time, as happens when we buy plane flights.

The 9 euros are the minimum cost of Ouigo’s trips. A level that it is reduced to 7 euros in the case of the AVLO, with specific promotions. The price levels of the new French company start from these 9 euros and levels are added with 15, 19, 25 or even 79 euros, as we have been able to find, although it could vary over time.

Renfe (left), AVLO (center) and Ouigo (right) prices for August 1, 2021.

Renfe’s rival offers five routes, starting from first in Madrid at 7:05 am and the last at 9:00 pm. In the case of the AVLO, the first route leaves at 06:40, although again there may be changes on specific days such as holidays.

At the moment AVLO prices can already be checked, although while Ouigo has begun to circulate today, May 10, coinciding with the end of the state of alarm, AVLO trains do not plan to start their march until June 23 .

Renfe (left), AVLO (center) and Ouigo (right) prices for August 31, 2021.

The basic Ouigo rate of 9 euros includes the seat, a hand luggage and a cabin luggage, but we must opt ​​for the ‘Ouigo Plus’ option of An additional 9 euros to have access to XL seats, additional luggage and access to an ‘OUIfun’ inflight entertainment service with a selection of movies, series, podcasts and games.

Until last week, Ouigo allowed free cancellation of purchased trips. From now on, if we want unlimited date or time changes up to 30 minutes before departure, we must opt ​​for a Flex service of 7 additional euros.

Cost of additional services in AVLO.

In the case of AVLO, the trains will have the Play Renfe service. To select the seat, a supplement of 8 euros must be paid, the cancellation or change will cost 8 euros and large luggage will be accessible from 10 euros.

In that sense, AVLO’s extra services are more expensive than in Ouigo, despite the fact that the starting point is cheaper to go down to 7 euros. We will have to see what the average price is, although for this we will have to wait a few months and see if the price war stabilizes.

Ilsa (Italian) will be next and more options are expected to arrive

After the arrival of the French operator and the deployment of AVLO, it will be Ilsa’s turn. The Italian company will begin its landing in 2022 with 23 units of the Frecciarossa 1000 train, also known as “V300 Zefiro” or simply ETR 1000. It is one of the most modern trains used in Europe, with speeds of up to 360 km / h.

Unlike Ouigo, focused on an economical service and with only five services a day, Ilsa will carry out up to 16 trips between Madrid and Barcelona a day after an investment of 1,000 million euros. A greater quantity though still below the 32 trips of Renfe, which will continue to be the most important operator by far.

In the case of Ilsa, there will also be 8 daily trips between Madrid and Valencia, 7 trips between Madrid-Malaga-Seville and between 3 and 4 for the Madrid and Alicante route. These routes will also be used in 2022 by Ouigo, which will expand its routes.

“Our goal is to close the year with an occupancy of 80%,” they express from Ouigo. At the moment they have put about 5,000 seats on sale a day, until the end of the year.

With the entrance of Ouigo a Renfe monopoly that has lasted 80 years ends. 2021 and 2022 promise to be two key years for the railway sector in Spain, which will see the arrival of several competitors and a profound transformation. In total, the three companies that have chosen to make use of the road infrastructure have invested a total of 1.8 billion euros.

Spain has 3,500 kilometers of high-speed network and Adif explains that more than 55,000 million have been invested in the Spanish railway infrastructure. An investment that the liberalization of the sector is intended to take advantage of. Until 2023, the Government of Spain plans to invest some 6,667 million in infrastructure such as the Atlantic Corridor and the Mediterranean Corridor.

The reform of the railway market began legally on December 14, 2020, as stipulated in Royal Decree-Law 23/2018, of the Railway Sector. Renfe has increased its current offer by 20%.

In addition to the operators that have already taken steps to start operating in Spain, the liberalization of the sector also opens the door to other companies in the future. Although at the moment the firm DB Bahn, Renfe’s German counterpart, has not announced its intention to reach our country.

Train companies such as Alstom, CAF and Talgo have recently shown their plans to start testing hydrogen trains in Spain. Other types of projects that anticipate big changes coming to the railway sector over the next few years.

