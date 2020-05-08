At the end of March we already talked about how the different paths of Apple and Microsoft have ended up converging on what are two similar devices right now: Microsoft’s Surface and iPad Pro with their Magic Keyboard. And after the Apple launches, now it has been those of Redmond who have renewed their own range of devices.

Among those renovations we have the Surface Go 2, a convertible that seeks to be the ideal companion for the basic user who wants to use Windows in their daily lives. We’ll see how this new Surface 2 can be compared to iPad more modern.

Surface 2 Go vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro: comparison

We are going to base ourselves on the size of the screen of that Surface Go 2, 10.5 inches, to compare it side by side with the most famous iPad:

Surface go 2

iPad Air

iPad Pro 11 “

Screen size

10.5 inch

10.5 inch

11 inches

Resolution

1,920 x 1,280 pixels

2,224 x 1,668 pixels

2,388 x 1,668 pixels

Dimensions

245 x 175.2 x 8.3 mm

250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 millimeters

Weight

544g (Wi-Fi) or 553g (Wi-Fi + LTE)

456g (Wi-Fi) or 464g (Wi-Fi + LTE)

471g (Wi-Fi) or 473g (Wi-Fi + LTE)

Processor

Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or

Intel Core M3-8100Y

A12 Bionic

A12Z Bionic

Frontal camera

5MP

7MP

7MP

Rear camera

8MP

8MP

12MP

Connection

USB-C

Lightning

USB-C

Storage

64, 128 or 256 GB

64 or 256 GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Price

From € 459

From € 549

From € 879

I’m not going to compare the performance in absolute terms, since things like the raw frequency or the amount of RAM of each device are strongly influenced by the operating system and its level of integration. Apple optimizes iPadOS and tablet hardware at a very low level, something that we cannot say happens with Windows and Intel processors. In addition, the Surface Go 2 are still a very recent novelty and therefore their performance tests are pending.

Still, the focus of the Surface 2 is clear and closely resembles what Apple intends with iPads: be the personal computer of general users, those who have basic needs and some professionals. In common it also remains that they are small, comfortable and portable devices.

The iPad Air and iPad Pro win in lightness and quality of the screen: the Surface Pro 2 weighs almost 100 grams more than the iPad Air. And its Full HD screen is enough for that 10.5-inch size (so I don’t see it as a bad thing in itself), but it falls well short of the retina resolutions of iPad screens. Apple tablets also work at frequencies of 120Hz. The performance of the A12 chips, together with the optimization of Apple, can give better results than the Intel Gold or Core m3.

There is a certain difference also in the cameras, although nothing exaggerated. The minimum of 5 megapixels of the front camera of the Surface Go 2 is sufficient for video conferencing and recognition of Windows Hello, although the rest of the camera’s features and its performance in the system would be missing. The iPad Pro, for its highest performance, wins in the rear cameras section but ipad Air and Surface Go are equal in terms of base storage (64 GB).

In the case of the Surface Go 2 and the iPad Pro we have an original accessory that gives the keyboard and mouse to the tablets, in both cases with a very similar appearance. We continue to have support for it on the iPad Air, although we must resort to third-party accessories to include a trackpad in this case. The result ends up being the same, although the comfort of the Magic Keyboard and the Surface Go keyboards far exceed solutions such as Logitech for the iPad Air where the entire tablet must be placed in a case.

Where the Surface Go 2 takes advantage is in the price: from 459 euros. If we also add the keyboard and trackpad accessory, that difference is accentuated. Taking into account the specifications is logical, although I still think that users will choose one device or another depending on how accustomed they are to one ecosystem or another. Someone who has been using a Mac for years, for example, is not going to buy a Surface Go 2. And someone who only uses Windows has a strong change of experience of use compared to an iPad.