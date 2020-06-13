After months of speculation, Sony officially revealed the design of the PlayStation 5, the next generation of its successful console saga. Aesthetically, the PS5 breaks with all the usual molds in the sector. While the Xbox Series X is inclined to sobriety and even minimalism, the PlayStation 5 is fully dedicated to a risky futuristic aesthetic that, clearly, will make it not go unnoticed in homes.

However, the design will not be the only thing that will attract the attention of the PS5. As some fans have pointed out during the last hours, everything seems to indicate that the new Sony console will also stand out for its large dimensions. Especially when compared to the current generation of consoles, consisting of the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Sony has not yet confirmed the dimensions of its new console, but Twitter user EvilBorisHDR has made a simple assembly taking as a reference the slot for Bluray discs, which are the same size on all consoles. This comparison, despite being somewhat imprecise, gives you an idea of ​​the space occupied by the new PlayStation 5 compared to the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X.

The PS5 can be placed vertically or horizontally

The PS5 can be placed both horizontally and vertically, as confirmed by Sony itself. In addition, the Japanese brand will market two different versions: one with a disc reader and the other designed exclusively for digital games. The latter, lacking the Blu-ray reader, has a clearly slimmer profile.

At first, the PlayStation 5 will only be sold in white. The same seems to happen initially with the DualSense, the controller that will accompany the PS5. This has an improved haptic system, integrates a microphone at the bottom and can be recharged through a USB-C port.