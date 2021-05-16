“We chose this profession to reach these moments”

05/16/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

One day from the end, depending on himself to be champion, Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid, does not understand “another word that not to loosen” while he highlights the team above the individualities in the 2-1 to Osasuna and expresses who chose this profession to “get to this moment”.

“It’s our life. We choose this profession trying to do the best we can to reach these moments. Afterwards, it is a sport, you have to win and some will have to lose, “he reviewed in the telematic press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano, where he won 2-1 and is one victory away from being champion. He must win in Valladolid.

He will prepare it “with the same enthusiasm” that came “in 2011 to train the team.” “To arrive with freshness, to be a fierce team, a counter-puncher, that can sustain the attack, with a good response to the loss of the ball … That the fans continue to feel proud of the team we have. That is the goal. the best way. I don’t understand a word other than not loosen up, “he said.

“I don’t think negatively, but about working, about starting the week first looking to rest, find freshness, find the best preparation for aface a final that will be in Valladolid, a rival that also needs their victory, and nothing else goes through my head than to prepare the week well, “continued Simeone, who insisted on the” associated game “to address the Osasuna defense.

He arrives in Valladolid as a leader, because this Sunday he went back to the Navarrese team. “When we stopped I don’t know in what minute to drink water, I told them (the players) ‘what we have to do is draw, because the draw will lead us to win the game’. Luckily, Lodi’s goal appeared, with a great pass from Joao, and the definition of Suárez, as an area scorer, as an important player. I stay with the team. The word team is a bit of what can show everything we have been doing this season, “he explained.

He did not change Luis Suárez until it was 2-1. “I knew it was a moment when it was not his turn to go out. I knew that with so much play close to their goal, with Dembélé and him, with Joao on one side and Carrasco on the other, something could appear. And appeared. To continue game by game, more than ever, with the hope and joy of being able to be at this moment, which is very nice for everyone, “continued the coach.

Simeone was occupied with “only solving” his match, without looking at the result of Real Madrid in Bilbao: “We had a very good first half, where we had goal situations, where we controlled the game, it was played in their field, the rival team trying to defend strongly to prevent us from scoring and we had quite a few having little force in the final phase “.

“The second half, more of the same until their goal appeared. And the team had a reaction. The changes came with freshness. At the moment that we attacked with less precision, we had more forcefulness with two goals, that of Lodi and that of Suárez. The joy and the work is reflected in what we have been doing throughout the season: being a team and solving it as a team in a difficult game, “he said.