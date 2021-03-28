“We choose the games where we are going to play hard and those that we don’t”

03/28/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius acknowledged that his team did not do well on both sides of the pitch in the agonizing victory against Fuenlabrada (81-79).

“We weren’t very good either in attack or defense & rdquor ;, he said. “We always have the same problems, We choose in which games we are going to play hard and in which ones not & rdquor ;, said a disappointed Saras.

“There are people who should have played a lot and played well, but they haven’t, since they were not mentally prepared for it & rdquor ;, he said, launching a veiled criticism to those who did not take advantage of the minutes that the technician gave them.

“Fuenlabrada has played a great game, he has come out with much more energy than us, going all out when a reaction is expected. with the change of coach & rdquor ;.

The best, Niko and Cory’s break

“From this win, we don’t have a lot of positives ahead of this midweek double-game,” he said. “The best thing is that Niko and Cory, who is better, have rested,” he said

Now we must focus again, start from scratch, without time, but we know that a very hard week awaits us and let’s hope we live up to it & rdquor ;, he finished.

For his part, Leandro Bolmaro, another of the few outstanding Barça players, acknowledged that he had some nerves at the end. “The game got complicated for us and the truth is that it was a very emotional ending,” said Bolmaro, that he was one of those who contributed in decisive moments, with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. “The important thing is that we take the victory, we must always think about the team.

“From the bench we cheer in difficult moments, and we know how to get out of complicated situations together,” said Bolmaro, satisfied with the victory, even if it was not with a good version of the team game.