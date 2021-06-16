We celebrate 44 years of Maripily Rivera with her most daring images



Maripily Rivera turns 44 and we celebrate it with a collection of her most ardent photos.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

The model and businesswoman Maripily Rivera She is one of the sexiest women on Hispanic television. Its infamous curves fly the imagination of more than one person every day. Today he is turning 44 years old that, although they are not noticeable, they have given him blows and also many satisfactions. But since it is a day to celebrate, we will give your fans a summary of your most daring images and photographs.

Maripily rivera She was born in Puerto Rico and, in addition to having hosted television shows and being the darling of many shows today, she has also become an influencer. Her followers wait daily for the photo or video of the day with which the sensual Puerto Rican will surely make many drop the slime. That’s why today we sing to him birthday with a collection of her sexiest and boldest images.

“Welcome 44 years old today is my birthday official !! Thank you God for filling me with blessings every day, every year, every second of my life. Living the best stage of my life where I feel most fulfilled, strong, complete, happy, successful, unstoppable, indestructible, young, good, doggy. With the Best son in the world, the most beautiful family, Friendships that I love and above all surrounded by your immense Love. I do not regret anything in my life, because what I have experienced in these 44 years They have made me the Warrior Woman, Unstoppable and indestructible that I am. This is how I am without fear of life and always strong in the face of battles, I am pure Candela … “, said the explosive Maripily rivera on your social networks at the time you posted several of his photos.

Just for celebrate your 44 In the spring he decided to go to dinner with the one who has already said on several occasions is the man of his life: his son José Antonio García, who is a true heartthrob and a great athlete who is finding himself in the best places in auto racing.

Maripily rivera she is undoubtedly a worthy representative of Latin women. She is hardworking, prepared (for those who do not know, she has a degree in journalism in her native Puerto Rico), cheerful, honest and above all very sexy and according to her fans, even ardent. Not only are her curves that stand out, but also her spectacular and almost perfect brown skin, which every day knocks down her jaws everywhere.

Very removed from grief, she is able to show almost everything while remaining a very dignified woman with her feet on the ground. This has caused their social networks to be flooded with compliments and compliments on a daily basis. So for her very happy Birthday and, for all his fans, this eye drop.