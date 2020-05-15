Aníbal and Renata got dengue fever at home while they were complying with the strict quarantine in Argentina. ANÍBAL GENTILITY VECCHIO

“My platelets and white blood cells are very low and that is dangerous,” he tells BBC Mundo by phone.

For a week since he has had a fever and his body hurts a lot, both “As if 20 people had hit me”, he compares, while telling that in the corridors of the hospital there is a strict protocol of sanitation for the coronavirus pandemic.

But this 32-year-old chef and trainer from CrossFit in San Isidro, in the north of the province, is not just another victim of covid-19, but of dengue, another epidemic that affects Argentina and all of Latin America, in one of the worst outbreaks in history.

Courtesy Francisco Lombardo Francisco is admitted to a hospital in Buenos Aires diagnosed with dengue.

Dengue is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti species.

Symptoms include high fever as with covid-19, but also very severe headache, in the eyes, in the muscles and joints, nausea, vomiting, and a rash. And the severe version of dengue can be life threatening.

“I try not to be afraid”

Francisco describes from the hospital that his entire body hurts and that he does not have the strength to go to the bathroom.

“I have very strong pain, I don’t even have the strength to lift a bottle. I can’t even open my eyes because it causes so much pain. ”

He says he ended up hospitalized after several days of fever of more than 39 ºC and because analyzes revealed that his platelets and white blood cells are very low. “They did a blood test and it gave what they call the suspicion of dengue,” he says.

The decrease in the body of white blood cells increases the risk of infection, while platelets help blood clot.

. A person contracts dengue after being bitten by the infected mosquito.

Amid the coronavirus quarantine in Argentina, where confinement measures were quite strict during March and April, Francisco had no idea what was happening to him. But whatever it was, he had contracted it at home.

“I felt so bad that I didn’t suspect a thing,” he says when asked if he thought he had covid-19.

“In the middle of my quarantine I was infected (from dengue) at home. People believe that it can be spread only in a garbage dump, in emergency neighborhoods or in an open field. But dengue is everywhere, “he says and repeats that doctors at the hospital told him that there are more cases of dengue than coronavirus.

“I still don’t know what type of dengue I have. I hope it is not the serious one ”, he says.

Although he is optimistic, being admitted to a hospital with dengue in the middle of a pandemic due to another virus is not something he can ignore.

“I try not to be afraid of the coronavirus. I’m scared enough with this, I don’t need a coronavirus to scare me anymore, ”he says.

Courtesy Francisco LombardoFrancisco with his partner before contracting dengue.

More dengue than coronavirus

The coronavirus reaches Latin America in the midst of one of the worst dengue outbreaks in history, in addition to an epidemic of Zika and measles outbreaks.

.Fumigation is one of the most effective ways to combat mosquito reproduction.

Last year was the worst on record in dengue history in Latin America. According to the latest PAHO report published in February, in 2019 3 million cases of dengue were reported in the region, including 1,538 deaths.

AND specifically in Argentina there are more cases of dengue than coronavirus.

According to the latest Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, the country accounted for 52,594 cases of dengue from July 2019 to April 2020. And this season 22 people who died with positive tests for dengue were registered and another 9 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, as of May 12, the country has 6.500 confirmed cases of covid-19 and a total of 319 deceased.

“Hooded, with masks and repellent covers”

Aníbal Vecchio, 33, and Renata Angles, 31, were also victims of dengue.

“I felt like 20 people had beaten me together”Renata says, coinciding exactly with Francisco’s account. “From one second to the next my whole body began to ache, from my feet to my neck.”

Both assure that they became infected with dengue while they were strictly quarantining their apartment in Villa Crespo, a neighborhood in the center of the City of Buenos Aires.

Courtesy Aníbal Vecchio

Fortunately they did not end up interned like Francisco, although visited the hospital at least 9 times during the two weeks the illness lasted.

“We were in quarantine 15 days ago when I started with a very strong contracture in my back. I thought it was because of stress that we are living through, ”Aníbal tells BBC Mundo.

Then followed several days of high fever, above 39 degrees. Renata replicated Hannibal’s symptoms a day apart.

“But we did not have the typical coronavirus symptoms,” they describe of the cough and breathing difficulties that recur in many of the covid-19 patients.

With intense muscle aches and a high fever, the hospital was the best place to go, only in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic the picture became even more complicated.

“The coronavirus protocol was activated in the hospital. And since we were both feverish, they sent us to the corridor where people arrive with suspicions of covid-19, details Aníbal, who is a freelance photographer and audiovisual producer.

.Many hospitals apply safety protocols for patients with fever in fear of having covid-19

“We were hooded, with masks and repellent covers,” he specifies. “We were afraid of getting coronavirus”Renata adds that she is a political scientist.

In the hospital, “they took blood from us and with the results of the fall in white blood cells and platelets they told us that we may have dengue.”

Both say that over the days they had serology, which is the study that allows checking the presence of dengue antibodies in the blood.

Courtesy Aníbal VecchioRenata and Aníbal are sure that the mosquito infected them in their home while protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

Besides 7 days in a row with fever above 39 degrees, they say they felt a burning in the eyes, an intense headache, that they had no strength and that they were without appetite.

But something affected Hannibal more.

“In the last days when I was fever-free it was very difficult for me to sleep because there are some pinpricks, tingling in my hands and feet, which are unbearable,” he describes.

When they returned to the hospital, to him diagnosed with dengue hepatitis, another of the consequences that this disease can bring.

A patient with dengue may present at any time of his illness with signs and symptoms of particular involvement of any organ or system: encephalitis, myocarditis or dengue hepatitis, as well as kidney failure. These are considered serious clinical forms of dengue, describes the Argentine Ministry of Health on its website.

The coronavirus pandemic occurs in a context of dengue pandemic in Argentina and in many other countries in Latin America.

And now they are both afraid. “We can’t catch it again” Dengue because it can be very dangerous, even fatal, says Renata.

Francisco, Aníbal and Renata agree that In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lack of information to raise awareness about dengue.

“The coronavirus came from outside, everyone is the same, no one can be blamed. But I think that in the face of such a thing (such as dengue fever) the government has a great responsibility, ”says Francisco.

“You have to put on mosquito protection all the time, because it is not only in summer. The mosquito grows in all neighborhoods, it does not make class distinction, “he adds.

.In Argentina, dengue prevention campaigns are seen, but those interviewed say that they are not enough.

“I have never experienced anything like this, I never felt so bad, and how close you can be to death. People believe that the mosquito is something silly but there is no awareness of how bad it is for you and how it can get complicated, “says Aníbal.

Among the various prevention measures to avoid the spread of dengue are the use of repellent in the body, insecticides in the environment, insecticide-treated mosquito nets and the popular “descacharreo”, which is to prevent the accumulation of containers with water that promote reproduction. of the mosquito.