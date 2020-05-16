In a hospital room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, alone and isolated from the rest of the patients, Francisco Lombardo hopes that his fever will go down, he will recover, and he will be able to go home.

“I have very low platelets and white blood cells and that is dangerous,” he tells BBC Mundo by phone.

For a week since he has had a fever and his body hurts a lot, both “As if 20 people hit me”, he compares, while telling that in the corridors of the hospital there is a strict protocol of sanitation for the coronavirus pandemic.

But this 32-year-old chef and trainer from CrossFit in San Isidro, in the north of the province, is not just another victim of covid-19, but of dengue, another epidemic that affects Argentina and all of Latin America, in one of the worst outbreaks in history.

Francisco is hospitalized in a Buenos Aires hospital diagnosed with dengue. THE PRESS / Courtesy Francisco Lombardo

Dengue is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti species.

Symptoms include high fever as with covid-19, but also very severe headache, in the eyes, in the muscles and joints, nausea, vomiting, and a rash. And the severe version of dengue can be life threatening.

“I try not to be afraid”

Francisco describes from the hospital that his entire body hurts and that he does not have the strength to go to the bathroom.

“I have very strong pain, I don’t even have the strength to lift a bottle. I can’t even open my eyes because it causes so much pain.

He says he ended up hospitalized after several days of fever of more than 39 ºC and because analyzes revealed that his platelets and white blood cells are very low. “They did a blood test and it gave what they call suspicion of dengue,” he says.

The decrease in the body of white blood cells increases the risk of infection, while platelets help blood clot.

A person contracts dengue after being bitten by the infected mosquito. THE PRESS / .

Amid the coronavirus quarantine in Argentina, where confinement measures were quite strict during March and April, Francisco had no idea what was happening to him. But whatever it was, he had contracted it at home.

“I felt so bad that I didn’t suspect a thing,” he says when asked if he thought he had covid-19.

«In the middle of my quarantine I was infected (from dengue) in my house. People believe that it can be spread only in a garbage dump, in emergency neighborhoods or in an open field. But dengue is everywhere, “he says and repeats that doctors at the hospital told him that there are more cases of dengue than coronavirus.

«I still don’t know what type of dengue I have. I hope it is not the serious one, “he says.

Although he is optimistic, being admitted to a hospital with dengue in the middle of a pandemic due to another virus is not something he can ignore.

“I try not to be afraid of the coronavirus. I’m scared enough with this, I don’t need a coronavirus to scare me anymore, “he says.

Francisco with his partner before contracting dengue. THE PRESS / Courtesy Francisco Lombardo