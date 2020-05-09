Since April 27, students from the state Sao Paulo resumed classes through the distance learning. The strategy of State Education Secretariat it is based on the SP Media Center (CMSP) application and the TV Educação and TV Univesp television channels, in addition to complementary printed material to be delivered to students. Not all 3.5 million students, however, will have access to the content, for lack of cell phones or television at home. “The only possibility that we didn’t want was to do nothing”, explained the Secretary of Education Rossieli Soares, in an interview with state.

According to the secretary, students who are unable to study at a distance will have a special recovery program when schools are reopened. Rossieli says that, back to school, the big challenge will be to avoid school dropout. “With unemployment, many families may need young people helping at home,” said the secretary. “We need to show the importance of education for students to go back to school and stay in it. We cannot leave anyone behind.” Check out the video and the main parts of the interview below.

How was the strategy of the State Department of Education to promote distance learning through an application and television channels?

The only possibility we didn’t want was to do nothing. We have 3.5 million students in the state network. If we manage to solve the situation of 2 million students, we will be very happy. The whole design of what we are doing considers this. First, we analyzed the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), which shows that 94% of households have smartphones. When we look at computers, the percentage is around 35%. That is, it would not be feasible to create something just for use on the computer. For this reason, the Centro de Medias SP application was developed preferably for smartphones. As the internet is the biggest challenge, we went after sponsoring the data. We pay for the internet and the student can watch the program on television, interacting within the application with those who are live in the studio. In the app, there are other functions, in addition to more class time, depending on the grade. But the advantage of television is that it is very democratic. Virtually every home has a device and does not need a subscription, because it is an open signal from TV Cultura. Students will also be able to have chats with teachers and the rest of the class.

What will students who do not have access to cell phones or television do? How will this situation be resolved in the post-pandemic period?

If any student doesn’t have a TV or cell phone, he’ll be in a big recovery program when we get back. First, we will do a diagnostic assessment for all students, as we need to know which skills have advanced and which have not. The second point is that we will make an active search for students, because our concern with school dropout is great. With unemployment, many families may need young people helping at home, especially in high school or from 6th to 9th grade. We need to show the importance of education for students to go back to school and stay there. The third pillar will be recovery, support and support, with evening activities, with extra classes and hiring more teachers. We cannot leave anyone behind, and that will be a great effort.

How many students are without access?

Our biggest challenge, at this point, is not yet whether or not to have a television or cell phone. Our main concern is to know if all the families are aware of what is happening, if they have the correct information about the channels and the class schedules. But we are also complementing a socioeconomic survey that we started in February, with the help of schools, asking each student what kind of device they have available. Today, we do not have an exact number of how many are without access. If there are 100,000 or 1 million students, we will not fail to recover those who do not have access.

What communication strategies have been adopted to ensure that families have the necessary information?

There are several strategies. From last year to now, for example, we have greatly improved the database with family contacts. Before, we had a register with 100 thousand, 200 thousand telephones. It was too little. We have more than 3 million phones after re-registration. Of course, some people have already changed numbers, but today we can send an SMS to these phones or an email to the families that have them. We also have a very strong contact network in schools. Now with the teachers back, we are able to have a direct communication with the families. We also have our own network of students: among them, there is a giant capacity for communication. We will also have advertisements on television and radio, which should start soon. In addition, one of the materials we are delivering is a guidance booklet, with specific explanations about the Media Center and the television channels.

How will student performance be assessed?

We managed to have the documentation, for example, whether the student logged in to the application or not. So, we know how long the student is connected. We will be able to send jobs digitally and have online assessments from the end of the month, with another specific application for that. Of course, everything is a different profile, it is not the same common test that the student could easily paste at a distance. When students return to school, we will still be able to request papers to be presented. There are a number of formats under construction.

Did the network teachers receive training for distance learning?

We have been doing training and education with teachers who come to the studio of Centro de Medias SP. With the teachers who are from the schools, we had a redesign on April 22, 23 and 24. We had a training on how to use the app, also listening to what your problems are. We also brought socio-emotional aspects, since in isolation we need to work a lot with mental health. That’s enough? It is not. Therefore, training has been continuous. We are in a learning process, we are completely sure that there are problems and challenges.

After the pandemic, what will be used of these new tools?

I think the Media Center SP will not cease to exist, either for the training of teachers or for the provision of complementary content. Supporting the young people who need it most is something transformative that education can offer. We can make the student go through the traditional curriculum at school, but have other incentives in the application, such as reinforcement and preparatory course for Enem. Today, we are also able to talk to 100,000, 150,000 distance teachers, which we did not have before. Technology is here to stay.

The secretariat has been receiving criticism for being in person, since April 27, the delivery of printed material in schools. What security measures have been taken to avoid possible contagion with the new coronavirus?

The materials (books, comic books and printed handouts) cost R $ 19 million. Delivery by the post office alone would cost almost R $ 30 million. It would be neither prudent nor feasible to spend more on delivery than on material. But we created a very strict protocol for this delivery, with a video tutorial on how to do it, with distance marking on the floor, with protection for employees and with scheduled times to avoid crowding. The delivery period can take two weeks, maybe even three, just to be safe. We will have several types of delivery. We are using school transport to take the material to rural students who live far away, in addition to local partnerships with logistics companies and the Military Police, which is helping us in this process.

Regarding the announcement to restart face-to-face classes in July, how was the forecast made? And how would this return work?

July is a possibility. We do not advertise as a certainty, because the only certainty that we have, in the case of Education, is that Health will determine whether or not we can really return. But, when the classroom is back, we will be prepared. We have to have a balance in logistics. For example, the secretariat needs to donate food that is approaching the due date, but at the same time it has to leave the deposit ready to return to classes as soon as possible. When this happens, it will be gradually, so that there is no crowding. A part of our students go to school on a certain day of the week, that is, 20% of the students will be there on Monday, for example. This student goes one day in person, delivers work, receives other tasks, takes physical education and art classes – because he is coming out of quarantine and we need to look at this aspect. Then, it continues to follow the online activities. On Tuesday, it will be the turn of another group of students to go to school and so on. It will be a time in this period of transition for us to be sure, in the understanding of Health, that it is possible to return.

