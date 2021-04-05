“We can’t just focus on Haaland”

04/05/2021 at 4:12 PM CEST

EFE

Rodrigo Hernandez, Manchester City player, stressed the importance of Erling haaland at Borussia Dortmund, his rival this Tuesday in the Champions League, but he pointed out that they cannot focus only on him.

The Spanish midfielder appeared at a press conference with Pep Guardiola to analyze the first leg of the quarterfinal round.

“His performances have been impressive,” he said. Rodri when asked by the Norwegian forward. “He has scored a lot of goals, but we can’t just focus on one player. We have to watch out for all of Dortmund,” he said.

“They are a great team and they have a good mix of young and experienced players. They are very offensive,” added the Spanish midfielder.