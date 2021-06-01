We can’t buy RTX cards for half a year, but NVIDIA launches the new RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti | Technology

In this surreal age we live in, there has been no stock of graphics cards in stores for months, but manufacturers continue to launch new models. Today is the turn of the most powerful card in history: RTX 3080 Ti, as well as the RTX 3070Ti.

These days the Computex 2021, so we’re seeing a fair amount of PC hardware news.

It is strange to see NVIDIA present their new RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards, When there have been no stores in stock for 6 months, and those that do exist, speculators sell them at the price of gold.

Without going any further, the only card in stock right now on Amazon is an RTX 3080 whose RRP is 720 euros, but they sell it to you for 3,406 euros. You can also buy an RTX 3070, whose RRP is 520 euros, for 1,299 euros. This is how things are in the PC gaming market, completely sunk by the semiconductor crisis, cryptocurrency mining and speculators.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the new generation.

In this situation, NVIDIA presents its most powerful graphics card, the RTX 3080 Ti, with a release date of June 3 to $ 1,199, and the RTX 3070 Ti on June 10, by 599 dollars. Pure surrealism.

RTX 3080 Ti is the most powerful gaming card ever. It has 2GB more memory than the RTX 3080, up to 12GB GDDR6X memory, with 20% more performance than the RTX 3080, 50% more than the RTX 2080 Ti, and 200% more than the GTX 1080 Ti.

At a technical level, it has 34 Shader-TFLOPS, 67 RT-TFLOPs, and 273 Tensor-TFLOPS. NVIDIA has not provided further technical data.

We spent a few days playing with the RTX 3080, the most powerful graphics card on the market at the moment, to bring you our analysis on this beast capable of moving TOP games at the highest quality with 4K, 60 fps and ultra ray tracing.

It is accompanied by the RTX 3070 Ti, a card designed to outperform AMD’s RX 6800 cards, thanks to a performance increase of 20% compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3070, and 50% faster than the RTX 2070 Super.

But this time we have no increase in RAM, and the 8GB GDDR6X memory they are still very fair if you want to play 4K. That is why NVIDIA focuses it on 2K games (1440p), although yes, with ray tracing and all the graphic options to the maximum.

It reaches a technical performance of 22 Shader-TFLOPS, 42 RT-TFLOPs, and 174 Tensor-TFLOPS.

Both models come with the anti-mining protection with which NVIDIA wants to scare away cryptocurrency miners.

You have a summary of the presentation in this video:

Today some laptops equipped with new RTX 3080 GPUs, As the Dell Alienware x15 and x17.

In addition, NVIDIA has unveiled new games that support DLSS artificial intelligence filtering, which manages to triple fps without losing graphics quality (a privilege of RTX cards). Among them are Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, Rainbow Six: Siege, and some more.