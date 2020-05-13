Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. a12

When world champion Emanuel Vaquero Navarrete hears that sports are preparing for an eventual return after the coronavirus pandemic, he feels a little hope. He’s been fighting for the last time in months and his savings are running out. Despite seeing a way out, he still feels uncertain about the future.

I am pleased to see that little by little there is talk of returning to activity, confesses the Cowboy, super bantamweight monarch of the World Boxing Organization; but it also gives me a little fear that we are rushing and that it will cause new outbreaks of infection.

In February he made a defense in Las Vegas, which allowed him to have a reserve of money to be calm in these moments of inactivity; However, he clarifies that after months on hiatus and not being clear when they will be able to go up to the ring again, this situation begins to become a daily concern.

I have savings that allow me to be calm for a while, he says; But nobody can go that long without generating income, nobody can bear it, there is no money to last and that’s when the anxiety begins.

Another scenario that worries the world champion is the economic crisis that the boxing industry will have to overcome. Sponsorships will be complicated, they cannot organize functions with the public and the activity that the Vaquero performs is in the United States, which poses the difficulty of being able to cross the border.

The promoters warn that they will also decrease the amounts that boxers usually charge, so they begin to anticipate that they will reduce their aspirations.

All athletes, in soccer or boxing, are concerned with the issue of money, he acknowledges; we are all aware that this pandemic affected our activity a lot; We do not know how much they will offer us for the next fights, if they will be worthwhile bags. It is anxiety to think about that future.

