“We cannot think that we are going to win again easily”

07/01/2021

Act. At 12:43 CEST

.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who strengthened leadership in the Formula 1 World Championship By winning the Styrian Grand Prix last Sunday, he said, with a view to the Austrian Grand Prix, which is being held this weekend again at his team’s circuit, that it would be a mistake to think that they could “win again easily. “.

“Winning our home race last weekend was due to the efforts of the whole team; and we can be very happy about it. But we cannot expect the same result to be repeated so easily, next weekend.” , commented Verstappen, 23, who leads by 18 points (156-138) over the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), which was second last Sunday.

“Everyone will have learned from everything they did not do so well last week; and, furthermore, we must bear in mind that this time we will roll with softer compounds, which may make things more mixed,” he said ‘Mad Max‘, which last year scored his fourth win of the year and the fourteenth since driving in F1.

“It was a very good race, but there are always things we can do better and, naturally, I hope that everyone will be closer to us this weekend; because this is what usually happens when there are two races in a row on the same track,” said the young Dutch star.

“As a team, we are focused on ourselves and I like that everyone keeps pushing and wants to improve, because that’s what Formula One and competition are all about,” Verstappen said with a view to the Grand Prix of Austria, a country in which he has already won three times: before doing so on Sunday he scored the 2018 and 2019 races.

“For me it is very important to see everyone motivated and increasing their performance and for my part I will continue driving to the maximum every weekend, to try to stay ahead,” said the championship leader, who, together with his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez, also commands the Constructors’ World Cup.

“At the moment we have a very good package, but we have to be aware of everything, as there is still a lot to do and the season is very long,” said Verstappen on Wednesday with a view to the Austrian Grand Prix.