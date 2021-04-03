“We cannot speak of democracy with a violated sovereignty”

Although in Honduras The political consequence of the coup that overthrew former President Manuel Zelaya in 2009 is still fully in force outside the Central American nation is an unknown matter.

Honduras, a country with little geopolitical importance, does not usually appear in the information of the mass media, also because its executive power is the continuation of a dictatorship so authoritarian that it usually borders on the fascism. The action of its president, Juan Orlando Hernández, represents the interests of the shareholders of the main media.

One of the characteristics of any democracy is that power resides in its citizens. That is to say, that the decisions of the State comply with the interests of the majority, which has voted periodically to elect its representatives.

This is something that does not happen, according to the words of Natalie Roque Sandoval, “The exercise of sovereignty is fundamental, however in Honduras we cannot speak of real democracy when we have an increasingly evident intervention,” he warns in an exclusive interview for elestado.net.

The pre-nominee candidate in the Presidential Formula of Xiomara Castro de Zelaya specifies, “the last decade after the coup, and later with the discovery of the Wikileaks documents, evidenced the intervention of the foreign hegemonic power in the coup, and in the fraud of 2017 “.

The situation is public and notorious, since “through a statement from the US embassy in Tegucigalpa it was known that Juan Orlando Hernández would be the new president of the Republic,” says the militant from Free.

The complaint represents an alteration of democracy in Honduras, since it is not its citizens who elect their president at the polls, but the government of USA at its diplomatic headquarters. “We cannot speak of democracy when we have a totally violated sovereignty, when we are not allowed the democratic exercise of choice, when we are in a country where we have been plunged into violence that is the product of drug trafficking,” reflects Natalie.

Regarding drug trafficking, the possible companion in the presidential formula of Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, maintains that “it is not unknown to the United States government that this regime continues to impose on us, because the brother of the occupant of the presidential house is imprisoned,” she says referring to to Tony Hernández, the brother of President JOH.

Natalie Roque continues explaining the relationship between drug trafficking and the political power of Honduras, “although it is true that this man, Juan Orlando Hernández, who holds the presidency of Honduras, is protected by the jurisdiction of his position, the US government has known for a long time of the ties of the Honduran narco-politics “.

The left-wing militant considers that there is a lot of work for Honduras It can be a quality democracy, “we cannot speak of a democratic exercise when our sovereignty has been co-opted from us, when we have the imposition of a regime that, in addition to having plunged us into misery, is sustained and blessed by the geostrategic conveniences of North America.”