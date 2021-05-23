“We cannot rule out another wave of coronavirus”

Since the state of alarm ended, Spain has been experiencing a downward trend in the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, with a cumulative incidence that has decreased to 135 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, according to the last balance provided by the Ministry of Health on Friday. Despite these encouraging data, experts are very cautious, since the effects of the end of the alarm state they are not yet reflected in the reports.

The doctor Juan Torres placeholder image, Head of the Internal Medicine Service of the Infanta Leonor Hospital, has been forceful this Saturday in the laSexta Noche program: “It is still too early to sing victory with the Covid-19 “, has indicated.

In this sense, Torres has begun by recognizing that “the incidence of income is decreasing in an ostensible way, the uvis take longer and they are still quite full, but the situation is quite hopeful“.

However, it remains to be seen how it will end “this week and the next to see the effect of the end of the alarm state“, the doctor has qualified.

“For now there is no rebound of cases“, has assured Torres, who has also highlighted the good vaccination rate in Spain, whose results “are spectacular.”

At this point, the presenter Iñaki López has asked Torres if, beyond events such as the celebration of the League by athletic fans, fear a possible fifth wave due to massive displacements or the opening of the hotel business. “At the moment it has not been seen, but we cannot rule it out“, the expert has warned.