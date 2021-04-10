“We cannot make speculations, we only think about Leganés”

04/10/2021 at 1:52 PM CEST

EFE

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, explained, after the session of the Dani Jarque Sports City prior to the clash this Sunday against Leganés, that his team “cannot make speculation” in the face of promotion and stressed that he only thinks about the next rival.

In this sense, the Valencian coach highlighted the entity of the opposite. “We need to win against a great team that is having a very good season. They have very good players and a great coaching staff. I’m sure it will make things very difficult for us“he commented.

Vicente Moreno was convinced, in any case, that if the block gives its best version, Espanyol has a chance to win. “We have always been convinced of what we do and we try to control everything that is controllable, “he said.

On the other hand, the coach acknowledged that the dressing room wants to redeem itself from the defeat in the first leg against the Madrid team. “It is normal that when you have lost a game you have the spirit of revenge and you arrive motivated, but without taking it to extremes. In the first part we end up with one less player“he recalled.

Regarding casualties, Moreno explained that he still cannot count on those infected by the coronavirus Lluís López and Melendo. “We expect it to change in the next few days, it depends on the tests,” he said. On the other hand, the coach confirmed that Oscar Gil’s injury “has been less than it seemed.” It could get on the list soon.

Finally, Vicente Moreno appreciated the situation of the youth squad Omar, who debuted with the first team last week with very good feelings. “We all celebrate that a player from the quarry shows his head in the first team. We have to be responsible for him and he doesn’t have to carry his backpack“, He said.