“We cannot fight with Mallorca in 42 games but we can win one of them”

04/24/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

EFE

The Sabadell coach, Antonio Hidalgo, has ensured that his team cannot compete with Mallorca in 42 league games, but that they are capable of winning on Monday. “We have to beat Mallorca. In 42 games we cannot fight with them, but we can beat them in a match,” he said at a press conference.

gentleman has been questioned about the five months without winning at home. “I like to be positive And I also see that we have not been beaten in our field for almost five months. Obviously I would like to have won a few more games “he said in reference to the nine consecutive draws at Nova Creu Alta.

During the telematic press conference, he appealed to the environment. “It is a very important moment of the season for everyone and we need the support of the players, the fans, the environment and all the harlequins.” gentleman He gave as an example that “today in the CAR of Sant Cugat I have seen a father and a son who have come to support us. We are few, 1,500-2000 since always but very united”.

He spoke about the low of the forward Stoichkov, who will not play as he is on loan from Mallorca. “Obviously, he is a very important player. I have several options in mind but what is clear is that the goal is everyone’s business and everyone must step forward, be it in plays or set pieces.”

He gave the keys to win against Mallorca. “Right now I don’t care about the rival. We have to win. What is clear is that we must play with our usual weapons and this time score a goal and not get hit. I respect Mallorca a lot but what we have to do is winr “.

Finally, the Sabadell coach confirmed that the defender “Aleix Coch is fine after overcoming the discomfort”.