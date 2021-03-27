“We cannot compete against Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético”

03/26/2021 at 8:54 PM CET

EFE

The end of the Seville Jesús Joaquín Fernández ‘Suso’ considered that at this moment they cannot “compete against Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético”, admitting that “they are a little step above”, despite the fact that the Sevilla players do “well” in their confrontations with them, but stressed that “The important thing” is to repeat a place in the Champions League.

“The important thing is to be in the Champions League again. Big teams always have to play the Champions League, because it means that you are with the best in the world. It is true that the Europa League belongs to Sevilla, but if in LaLiga you are up like now -fourths- and we end up like this, it is to be proud, “Suso told the club’s radio.

In an interview with the official media of Sevilla, the Cadiz international warned about the last ten days of the League that commitments are coming “very difficult, with rivals who each have their goals”Well, “those below are playing salvation and there are no easy games.”

He indicated that last matchday, with 1-1 at Valladolid, they did not play “a great game”, but said that they deserved to win and that, when they were losing, they failed “some chance” to score, “but DNA of Sevilla is like that, having it in the last minute and the goalkeeper’s goal “, Alluding to the ‘in extremis’ of Moroccan Yassine Bono.

Suso also highlighted the suitability of this league break for a team that ended the previous season in mid-August, winning its sixth Europa League in Cologne (Germany), and barely had two weeks of vacation.

“Playing every three days there is no time for anything. You are always traveling and playing, and there is not a whole week to train. Now, without Champions or Cup, we will have one more day, but this break comes at a perfect time, because we need to rest by not having stopped, “he stressed.

After acknowledging that he arrived in England very young and at a stage in which, due to the circumstances, he has “less desire to learn than now”, while from his time in Italy he was left with the greatest tactical work, the extreme asserted that “in Spain it is more difficult, because there is more creativity and rhythm, it is played faster “, although it thinks that now it is” in the ideal place “.

About Julen Lopetegui, he said that “he is very demanding, a coach who does not stop or conform” and who knows him perfectly, as he was with him in all the lower categories of the Spanish team and made him debut in the absolute.

Suso, what This season he has 4 goals (3 in the League and 1 in the Champions League) and 4 assists in 34 gamesHe stressed that he is fighting for his return to the national team and for winning a place for the European Championship this summer.

“It is the thorn that I have, what I have left to live and my illusion. I have always fought to be there, because the fact that a whole country is pending is a precious thing”, highlighted the Cadiz, who, at 27 and after a year and two months at Sevilla, feels “very well” and adapted to LaLiga again.

He explained that, after his loan from Milan in January 2020 and his subsequent signing in summer when the mandatory purchase option became effective for 20 million euros if Sevilla got into the Champions League, “it was a change of country, league and everything” to which he had to get used to. “, to which was added the bad luck of his injury, although this year they have” also changed the work plan “and he is” very well “.