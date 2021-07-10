07/10/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

He planned to retire in 2020 after the Tokyo Games, but his postponement made him reconsider and Raúl Entrerríos he extended his career for another year. That extra season with Barça, where he will continue to work, he won the League, the Cup and the Champions League among other titles. Now he wants an Olympic medal to complete a beefy record. A gold would be the best icing on your career.

Spain failed to qualify for the Rio 2016 Games so the win in Tokyo will be total: “The value of the Games is always the maximum for an athlete, but after not going to Rio the team deserved to be in Tokyo. He has worked very well not only in this Olympic cycle but in the previous one where we also obtained good results but we had the misfortune of being left out & rdquor ;.

Knowing that they are his last Games, he assures that he will be in Tokyo “living a unique experience. Some Games are always special, but understanding that it will be the last competition that I am going to play makes you see that a cycle in your life that has been very important and very beautiful is coming to an end. I hope I can close it in the best way & rdquor ;.

The options are there, because the Spanish team arrives as European champions, and with the World Bronze, something that for Entrerríos “is good. I always believe that it is better to arrive with a competitive team role behind than the other way around. We are the first to have our feet on the ground and we know the difficulty of each championship. Disputing the Olympic Games and progressing in them is very difficult, we also have a very demanding group & rdquor ;.

A very complicated group

Of course because the group in Spain is made up of Norway, France, Germany, Brazil and Argentina: “It’s not bad at all (laughs). We know that we can stand up to anyone and that we have to work hard to move forward. You have to go day by day, trying to overcome obstacles from the beginning to the end and hopefully this end will be the last day of the handball competition & rdquor ;.

Entrerríos looks to the future with the hope of continuing to work for handball

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

He does not want to focus on the rivals but on his own team: “The important thing is to always look towards our work, towards our possibilities and our work, that is essential to advance in the championship & rdquor ;. The center-back does not consider that reaching the quarterfinals is a priori simple: “Far from it. We must always have maximum respect for those in front of us. All the teams that are there have given us many difficulties. Being in the rooms is going to be a difficult goal. It is the first objective we have in mind but we will go day by day & rdquor ;.

Spain will seek its fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo, the previous ones were achieved “Authentic great teams of large groups, in that we are also similar. We have earned respect and that has been mainly because we have worked very well as a group giving an incredible collective image. That is something that we should never lose if we want to advance and get a medal like those other generations & rdquor ;.

The curious test to Raúl Entrerríos | VALENTÍ ENRICH