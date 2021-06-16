We can save the future. First trailer for season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’

The now known as Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access) has published the first trailer and the first poster of the second season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’, the popular series set in the universe created by Gene Roddenberry that in Spain we can see through Amazon Prime Video.

Patrick Stewart will once again play Jean-Luc Picard in this new season that will mark the return of one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, Q, again incarnated by John de Lancie.

With Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serving as co-showrunners, the second season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ It will premiere sometime in 2022, both in the United States through Paramount + and in Spain through Prime Video.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

