“We can fight for all titles”

04/07/2021 at 12:08 CEST

EFE

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City midfielder, assured after beating Borussia Dortmund that they are “a bit privileged” because they are being able to fight for all the titles this season. The Belgian midfielder scored the first goal of the match against Dortmund and created the play that originated the second.

“In those plays I usually look up before the ball reaches me and I create a mental image of what is going to happen before giving the pass “said de Bruyne. Manchester City, who take a 2-1 lead for the return leg in Germany, are competing this season to win all three domestic trophies, plus the Champions League.

“The season in September started this way. It hasn’t stopped. We have had an incredible run and the team has responded very well to this year’s challenge. “De Bruyne told BT Sport.

“We are in a very good situation and we are a bit privileged because we can compete for each title,” he said