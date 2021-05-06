“We can dream that Sainz and Alonso are going to get on the podium”

05/06/2021 at 12:29 CEST

EFE

The former Spanish Formula One driver Emilio de Villota declared to EFE that the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) have a chance to get on a Grand Prix podium this season.

“I think that Carlos he will achieve it several times, “said the pioneer pilot at the presentation of the book that captures his life “ Emilio de Villota. A Spaniard in the golden age of Formula 1 ‘, written by Alfonso Filippone. The Madrilenian added, regarding the inequality that exists in the current competition, that “they are driver races, but especially cars” and that “it is definitive that they have a winning car in their hands and they still do not have it.”

On the remaining similarities between Formula One in which From Villota competed and the current one, the three-time Porsche Cup champion, was blunt: “The spirit of improvement remains. Everything has changed a lot, our time was a bit more artisan. We were riders, now there are more engineers and more physical and technical drivers “. Despite this, the former member of teams such as McLaren or Williams, confirmed to EFE that he does not lose any Grand Prix and that he “lives” it a lot: “I see all the races, it is as if I were next to Carlos and of Ferdinand“.

In relation to the book that talks about his professional career and personal life, From Villota He assured that it is a story that “contains the dedication of a family to this sport.” “This book means everything that a person can recover from a life dedicated to this sport,” he concluded. Emilio.