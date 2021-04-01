“We can do this,” the Biden Administration’s campaign for Latinos against COVID-19



One of the four videos to promote the application of the vaccine is in Spanish.

Photo: HHS.gov / Courtesy

A week ago, the government of the president Joe biden announced the investment of $ 10 billion dollars for vaccination against COVID-19 members of the most vulnerable and remote communities, is now launching a campaign that explains to these people why it is important to access immunization.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Xavier Becerra, creates the “COVID-19 Community Body”, which will send messages on social networks and the media to invite people to get vaccinated.

It is a group of doctors, community leaders, business representatives, athletes and ordinary citizens who will provide certified information on the pandemic and how to stop it.

The plan includes the slogan in English and Spanish “We can do this” (“We can do this”) in a strategy similar to that used in the election campaign of President Biden and the Vice President Kamala harris aimed at Latino communities.

“The Administration will periodically share updated public health information and resources … to help vaccinate their friends, family and followers”, the Government advanced.

The approach seeks to generate empathy between communities, so that anyone can place a label on their social media profile with the aforementioned slogan.

The ad in Spanish was titled “A ray of hope”, an expression commonly used in Spanish that was even used in one of the electoral campaigns of the now Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“You have lived through it all, a long life of love and sacrifice and time and time again you stood up with your heads held high. You have lived the hardest year, but you better than anyone now see a ray of hope When it’s your turn, get the COVID vaccineSays the message.

HHS highlights that part of the investment for the most vulnerable communities They include $ 3 billion in CDC funding to support outreach efforts, as well as $ 250 million in health grants “to increase vaccine acceptance in minority communities.”

This Tuesday, Vice President Harris and the Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy they will meet with the founding members, as a kind of banner.

The grassroots effort is supported by more than 275 organizations, including several specialized in health, sports, scientific research, religious, business, rural and civil rights groups.

“The Community Corps was created to provide these trusted messengers with consistent and accurate information about COVID-19 to train as many Americans as possible to become messengers,” the plan states.

It is emphasized that anyone can take part in this effort, for which they can register at www.hhs.gov/covidcommunitycorps.