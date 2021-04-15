We can criticize that the eviction decree only reaches August because by then there will be no housing law

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday that he will extend the anti-eviction decree and the rent moratorium for three months, two measures that expired on May 9, with the state of alarm. With that decision, these emergency measures will be extended until August 9. But it is highly unlikely that, by then, the housing law negotiated by the PSOE and United We Can is already underway. And the purples warn that hundreds of families could be left in the lurch if the eviction decree and the rent moratorium are not extended beyond that date.

With the decision to extend these measures until August 9, PSOE and United We can gain margin to continue negotiating the housing law that will replace them. The problem is that these conversations are already two months late, and although both parties have come closer when it comes to evictions, they are still very far away when it comes to rent regulation. There are still weeks for the negotiation to finish and, given that July and August are non-working months in Congress, it is practically unfeasible that the norm is in force when the decrees decline.

This is what United We can sources believe, who consider it impossible that, due to a matter of parliamentary deadlines, the housing law could be in place for August 9, even if there was an agreement with the PSOE within a few days. For this reason, the purple ones have transferred to Moncloa that the extension of the decrees must reach “at least” until December 31, and they will try to pressure by formally requesting it by letter to the competent socialist ministries.

Both parties are also aware that the fact that elections are to be held on May 4 in the Community of Madrid adds a further degree of difficulty to reaching an agreement in the short term. And the PSOE refuses to offer an estimate of when the housing law will be approved. “The objective is to bring the standard to the Council of Ministers as soon as possible”, they limit themselves to pointing out socialist sources

Advances in evictions, schism in rents

After tough negotiations, in December the Executive approved that tenants with financial difficulties could request a moratorium or partial forgiveness of their rent as long as their landlord owned more than 10 homes. The requirements to evict families considered vulnerable by social services were also toughened, and it was established that, in order to carry out the eviction, the autonomous community must provide alternative housing for the affected person. Currently, if the administration is unable to relocate the family, they can stay in their residence even if they cannot pay for it, and the State grants the landlord compensation.

Those are the measures that the Government will extend until August 9. Meanwhile, PSOE and United We can finalize a mechanism to slow down evictions by which justice would be obliged to request social services to analyze each eviction procedure before its execution so that, in case they determine that the family is economically vulnerable , the administrations have to guarantee their relocation in another dwelling.

According to the proposal negotiated by the PSOE and United We Can, the eviction would be paralyzed for a month – three months, if the owner of the apartment to be evicted is a company – from the launch date so that social services could finish relocating the family affected. The main fringe that remains to be closed is what happens if within a month (or three months, if the landlord is a company) public administrations have not found an alternative floor for the vulnerable family that she is going to be evicted. With the proposal of the PSOE the family would remain on the street, and Unidos Podemos rejects that possibility outright.

Contrary to what happens with evictions, there is no progress for weeks regarding rentals. The Socialists insist on their proposal to establish a system of tax incentives for homeowners who lower the price of their home, while United We can reply that the agreement signed with the PSOE makes it clear that a price limitation mechanism must be put in place in the areas “stressed”.