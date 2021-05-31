We can announce a Mental Health Law that wants to agree with Health and the rest of the groups

The spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, speaks at a press conference in Congress. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

United We can presented its Mental Health Law this Monday at a press conference, a text that it wants to agree with the Ministry of Health of the Government of which it is a part, with its partners from the PSOE and with the rest of the parliamentary groups, as explained by Speaker in Congress, Pablo Echenique.

For the sake of this consensus, the confederal group has not yet registered its proposal in the Chamber and expects to receive contributions from various fields before doing so, predictably, already after the summer, in the next session.

The proposal is similar to the one already registered by Podemos in 2019, but which was not processed due to the dissolution of the Cortes, with some updates relating, above all, to the deficiencies in this area that the pandemic has revealed.

After More Country has flagged this issue, Echenique wanted to underline that United We Can was the first formation that registered, at the time, a specific law on mental health.

“In politics what is said is important, but above all what is done is important. Fortunately in recent months, a public debate has been opened on this issue and now it is time to move from words to deeds ”, he stated.

More professionals

According to Echenique and the spokesperson for United We Can Health, Rosa Medel, the standard is committed to a “decided” increase in human resources to bring Spain closer to European ratios.

Thus, they establish that "the Interterritorial Council must guarantee that the National Health System has a minimum of 18 psychiatrists, 18 clinical psychologists and 23 specialist mental health nurses for every 100,000 inhabitants."

