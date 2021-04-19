“We can and we must leave before, 19 years is too long”, alleged Trump on Afghanistan

15 minutes. The former president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, asked the president, Joe Biden, this Sunday not to delay until September the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan that he ordered for May. Likewise, he requested that said departure not coincide with the anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“We can and must leave before. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, too, too long“So Trump said in a statement from his office, based in Palm Beach (Florida), where he has resided since January.

In his opinion, he had already done the most important thing by withdrawing “billions of dollars in equipment” early. In particular, reducing the US military presence in that country “to less than 2,000 soldiers” from the 16,000 that previously existed.

On April 14, Biden announced that the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan would culminate in September., on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

A previous agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the Trump Administration had set the withdrawal for next May 1. However, Biden preferred to delay it for a few months.

Trump, who served between 2017 and 2021, said that “I hope” Biden does not use that date (9/11).

“September 11 represents an event and a very sad period for our country and must continue to be a day of reflection and remembrance in honor of those great souls that we lost.“, considered the Republican in his statement.

Better is may

It was precisely the attacks of September 11, 2001 against the twin towers in New York and the Pentagon, in which nearly 3,000 people died, which led to the US invasion of Afghanistan. Osama Bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaeda that carried out the terrorist attack, operated there.

Although for Trump the withdrawal of US troops after 2 decades is “something wonderful and positive”, that withdrawal should, in his opinion, be “as close as possible” to May 1.

In this way, the US military presence abroad would be reduced even more and as soon as possible. Soldiers have already left Iraq and Syria, where, he said, there are no troops left “except in the area where we control oil.”

For his part, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended this Sunday, in an interview with ABC News, the US leaving Afghanistan once the objective of dismantling Al Qaeda has been met. In his opinion, the group no longer has the capacity to carry out attacks from Afghanistan against the United States.