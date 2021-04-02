We can accuse “the puppies of Vox” of trying to set fire to their headquarters in Cartagena with a Molotov cocktail

We can has publicly denounced the attempt to set fire to its headquarters in Cartagena by “the puppies of Vox” and has regretted that “while the bullies of the extreme right sow violence”, the president of the regional government, Fernando Lopez Miras, “rewards his friends with salaries and counseling,” according to sources from the purple formation in a statement.

The headquarters of We can in Cartagena “it has suffered a new attack by the extreme right,” according to sources from the purple formation, who recall that “It is not the first time that this circumstance has occurred in the purple premises of the port city”. In May “they already broke several windows with stones and in September the place was the object of threatening graffiti with neo-Nazi symbols,” according to Podemos.

This time, as the regional coordinator of Podemos has denounced, Javier Sánchez Serna, “they have gone further, even trying to set fire to the headquarters with Molotov cocktails, something that could have caused a real human misfortune and not just material damage.”

We can Cartagena has already filed a complaint this Friday morning with the National Police, to whom he has provided all the images that the security cameras have captured of the moment of the attack.

In addition, United We can have announced that it will present in the Regional Assembly and in all municipalities where it has institutional declarations and motions condemning “the violence carried out by the extreme right in the Region of Murcia.”

Point to Vox

Sánchez Serna has assured that since their formation they have “no doubt who is behind” and points to “the Vox puppies.” For the Podemos coordinator in the Murcia region, “it is obvious that it is the extreme right who incites these attacks with their hatred and the one that lights the fuse of violence.”

In addition, he regrets that the attack on Podemos headquarters occurs “the same weekend that the ultra deputies enter the regional government.” From Podemos they point out that while “The thugs of the extreme right sow violence, López Miras rewards his friends with salaries and counseling”, which is “a shame and the greatest attack in decades on our democracy.”

For her part, the spokeswoman for Podemos in Cartagena, Leli Garcia, He recalled that it is the third attack in less than a year suffered by the local party in Cartagena. He also criticizes that the Regional Assembly “has not yet condemned this violence, despite the fact that on each occasion Podemos has presented a proposal for an institutional declaration against it.”

In September, Podemos recalls that the deputy of Vox Salvador Pascual vetoed a statement in this regard, while in May “PP, Ciudadanos and Vox refused to condemn another attack”. In his opinion, “if in the Region of Murcia the violent are emboldened, it is because they feel the complicity of the higher echelons and believe they are unpunished.”