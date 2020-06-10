06/10/2020 at 18:18

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

The president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano, celebrated this Thursday the resumption of LaLiga, an objective that “seemed incredible” a few weeks ago and whose achievement shows that Spain has “established a model for the world in terms of health security in sport.”

LaLiga headquarters hosted this Thursday the presentation of the #SpainAwaitsYou (‘Spain awaits you’) promotional campaign, launched jointly by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the Ministry of Health, the CEOE and LaLiga to promote tourism and sports, industries whose activity was severely affected during the pandemic.

“This began in mid-April, in those still very dark days, when the president of LaLiga, the president of the RFEF and I met at the Palacio de Viana. At that time it seemed very difficult to reach this moment, these eve LaLiga started. However, we believed in it when it seemed incredible and we have succeeded, “said Lozano during his appearance.

The CSD president stressed that “sport has been exemplary in this crisis.” “The clubs, the companies like LaLiga, but also the athletes with their messages of complying with the rules and following the instructions of the Government. I am proud of their exemplary behavior and we must strive for them to be able to do their job safely again. We have established a model for the world in terms of health safety in sport, “he said.

Further, Lush stressed the importance of this campaign that also carries the slogan ‘Safe Tourism. Safe sport. ‘ “We are telling the world again that we are here, that we have risen up. It has been very difficult as a country and this campaign is especially important because it emphasizes that we want to get out of this all together. This campaign is a reflection that working together is much stronger and a great example of the path we have to follow, “he concluded.

For his part, the president of LaLiga, Javier Thebes, stressed that “Spanish football has to be very grateful to Spanish society.” “And that has to be transmitted in collaboration to rebuild the most affected sectors. The world of tourism is not only our monuments and our silverware, it is the human capital that it has and that deserves all our support. Thank you Irene for giving us the opportunity to serve Spain at such an important moment, “he thanked him.

In addition, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Isabel Oliver, celebrated that “Spain goes abroad with such a clear, powerful and beautiful message”. “This is a fantastic way to put ourselves back on the map. In these months of tremendous uncertainty, we have worked a lot and now Spain is ready, with more than twenty protocols that we have drawn up, to give security and confidence,” he recalled.

During the act the CEOE president also spoke, Antonio Garamendi, to underline that “sport is also a company”. “And companies are making themselves available to the country so that they can relaunch again and regain the competitiveness that we have sadly lost with this disease. It is a spectacular initiative by LaLiga. It is the responsibility of everyone, the public, the private, and also the society, “he remarked.