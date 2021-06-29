“We become even more united in these moments”

06/29/2021 at 11:12 AM CEST

Paul george He was the key player for the Los Angeles Clippers to stay alive in the Western Conference Final on Monday and claimed that his team knows how to bring out its best version in the most complicated situations.

“We unite even more in these moments. This team is made of toughness throughout the entire squad,” the forward told the media after the game.

The Clippers emerged victorious from their first life-or-death encounter in the Western Conference final and made it 3-2 after beating the Phoenix Suns (102-116) on the road on Monday.

Paul george He was sublime, scoring 20 points in a memorable third quarter, and conquering Phoenix (USA) with an exceptional service record of 41 points (15 of 20 shooting), 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

George, who has had to take a step forward after the absence due to injury of Kawhi leonard, said he is not affected by the criticism of a bad game and pointed out that he tries to “dominate” the matches whether or not he has a good night in shooting.

“I wish I could shoot like today every night, but it is not realistic,” he ironically.

The forward commented that perhaps one of the keys to his magnificent performance was that, instead of forcing his production in attack, he tried to enter the game little by little in a more natural and fluid way.George He also referred to the absence due to physical problems of Ivica zubac, which left the painting of Los Angeles even more unprotected after the long-term leave of Serge Ibaka.

“It was hard to lose another player, to lose another of our starters,” he admitted. George, who, however, assured that when faced with problems like this, it is when the entire team steps forward (the Clippers’ limited rotation today was reduced to only eight players).

By last, George also praised the performance of DeMarcus Cousins (15 points in 11 minutes on the court), who he said is still a “dominant” inside; and praised his coach Tyronn lue for staying calm and keeping the team from panicking when things don’t go head-to-head.

Clippers and Suns will meet on Wednesday in the sixth game of the series, which will be played in Los Angeles (USA).