“We asked the president of the CBF that Brazil not host the Copa América”

06/12/2021

On at 23:59 CEST

Brazil coach Tite gave details of the gap between the CBF leadership and the internationals and the Seleçao coaching staff. In the press conference prior to Brazil – Venezuela this Sunday (at 22:00 CEST) that kicks off the Copa América, the gaucho coach fired at Rogerio caboclo, president of the Confederaçao, suspended preventively for a month, for accusations of sexual and moral harassment against a worker of the entity.

“We asked the president of the CBF so that Brazil would not host the Copa América. Both the players, like me, and Juninho Paulista (national team coordinator) asked him before Brazil was defined as the host. We asked him before. We were loyal. All this was before the issue was brought to the President of the Republic, to the country. We exposed the situation that we would not like to happen out of respect for all those involved “, exposed Tite.

The coach reaffirmed that the coaching staff supports the statement made by the players in which they exposed their disappointment at having to face the continental tournament in their country and criticized that the position of the CBF management left the players and the coaching staff before the Brazilian public opinion.

Tite he regretted the politicization that has occurred around the Seleçao in recent days. “I do not have a political party, I always voted for the person, there is no political bias in my decisions, from the outside they tried to politicize everything”, defended the technician, who has been harshly criticized and insulted by the followers of the far-right president, Jair bolsonaro. Even the vice president, Hamilton morao, He even asked the coach to leave office and go to train at Cuiabá, a team that debuts this year in Serie A of Brasileirao.

The gaucho coach wanted to highlight that the opposition to the Copa América dispute will not interfere with the performance of his team: “We are proud to represent Brazil and the Seleçao, we are going to play with the demand and responsibility that defending these colors implies. Everyone has an opinion, but we are not going to sabotage ourselves, I will demand that everyone perform.” And he stressed that Brazil will go out to seek the revalidation of the 2019 title: “Our great goal is to give the twisting pride, satisfaction and joy, regardless of the external factor”, he sentenced.