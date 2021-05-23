“We arrived in Porto full of confidence”

05/23/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach, assured that, despite the defeat against Aston Villa this Sunday, his team arrives “full of confidence” at the final of the Champions League against Manchester City.

The ‘Blue’ team qualified for the Champions League despite the 2-1 defeat against Villa this Sunday, where they ended up playing with ten due to expulsion of César Azpilicueta and where was he injured Edouard mendy, the titular goalkeeper.

“Losing never feels good, but tomorrow I will be happy. We have reached the goal and we have to congratulate ourselves. We are a young team, in which the players are fighting for their first trophies. Now we arrive in Porto full of confidence,” the German told Sky Sports.

Chelsea got fourth in the table thanks to Leciester City’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and, now, will travel to Porto to face Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29.