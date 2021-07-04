“We arrived at a great moment”

07/04/2021 at 12:39 CEST

Luis Enrique said that any of the 24 who are called up for this European Championship could be starters. And the players have taken it literally. That’s why everyone is plugged in, especially now knowing that they are only two games away from being able to lift the trophy. Oyarzabal started as a substitute at the beginning, but has been gaining prominence (scored the decisive penalty in the shootout against Switzerland) with the passage of the competition and now it is a luxury boost that Luis Enrique is counting on.

In the run-up to the semi-final match against Italy, the Real Sociedad striker spoke to the media to assess the moment the National Team is experiencing and how they are facing this complicated but at the same time passionate duel against the ‘Azzurra’. Regarding the rival, Oyarzabal pointed out that “I think that against Italy it will be a very difficult game. They have shown their level and come at a great time, just like us. “

Even so, the Red winger is confident in the team’s possibilities: “If we are right, we do things well and we are ourselves we can win. Everyone is free to express their opinion, but we have never had doubts at any time. We trust in ourself”.

If the National Team has shown something, it is that it has known how to adapt to the revolution that Luis Enrique has had to carry out for ages. The Xavi, Iniesta, Silva, Villa, Xabi Alonso and company are no longer there, so the youngsters have taken a step forward, something that Oyarzabal has valued very positively: “There are times when changes have to be made. It is normal that players are missed. In football it is logical that you have to stop at a certain age. The level that the U-21 is giving in recent years is high. “

Regarding his role in this Selection, Oyarzabal indicated that he is in the Eurocup for what Luis Enrique considers and that he feels “fortunate to be where I am and to live what I am living. I want to continue learning and living experiences and moments “.