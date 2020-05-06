May 5, 2020 | 8:39 pm

If social distancing measures had not been taken in time, the curve would be more pronounced and most of the 126 million Mexicans would be at risk, Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said in an interview with ..

We are winning,

the epidemiologist assured, despite the fact that the number of infected and deceased have been doubling in recent weeks.

In an interview, López-Gatell stated that the numbers are encouraging, since Mexico still has a wide capacity to respond to the measures adopted that have allowed the course of the epidemic to change and have positive effects that have reduced the speed of transmission and contagion.

In addition to social distancing, the Government called on citizens to stay at home, so schools and universities suspended face-to-face classes, stadiums, museums and commercial premises were closed, as well as industries considered “non-essential”.

The Valley of Mexico, which includes Mexico City and the State of Mexico and which houses some 21 million inhabitants, is the area most affected by the coronavirus in the country.

Still, the doctor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University said they are “well below” the 10,000 infected expected for the area and that they could reach only half. “

We are flattening the curve, which means that if we had not made the massive interventions of the National Day of Sana Distancia, we would have had many more cases in a very hasty way. We have reduced contagions between 60 and 75%. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/vmLssLx3wE – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 5, 2020

For the entire country, authorities hope to reach some 6,000 deaths, 25% less than estimated before starting the most acute phase of the pandemic.

However, as some experts have warned, the current one could be just the first wave of contagion of the virus, which has left 3.6 million infected and more than 251,000 deaths around the world, according to a count by the news agency.

It is not logical to think that as long as there is an epidemic of infectious disease in the rest of the world, each country will be safe from reinfection,

said the official, who in 2009 participated in the team that fought the pandemic of influenza A (H1N1).

The doctor explained that the (seasonal) influenza will return in October and it will go away in March of next year, however, he is sure that “it will definitely happen”.

However, the specialist doctor anticipated that what is not known – and is likely – to happen is that, along with influenza, the second great wave of COVID-19 could come.

Blindly?

Mexico is the country that has carried out the least tests to detect the coronavirus, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD): just 0.4 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, while the entity’s average is 22.9.

However, López-Gatell argued that the country does not need to do as many tests to make sound policies. According to an official estimate, Mexico had 104,562 infected until two weeks ago, unlike the almost 25,000 that it has reported according to tests.

In his opinion, it is not necessary the number of the cases, but to understand the data and how is the mechanics of an epidemic to make the most appropriate decisions.

There are several people who say “we are blind, we have no information.” He who wants to go blind is blind. We have adequate information to make decisions,

he asserted.

To support his claim, the official made an analogy with the increasing numbers of homicides in Mexico and explained that the Government does not need to know the number of these to take preventive actions against organized crime, which left, on average, 95 murders a day on last year.

He also confessed that “it is very likely” that in Mexico the actual number of deaths due to the coronavirus is being underestimated, after having received criticism because supposedly many deaths related to COVID-19, the disease, were being diagnosed as “atypical pneumonia” transmitted by the coronavirus.

“(The number of deaths is underestimated) with influenza every year, it should not be different in the case of an emerging disease like COVID-19,” said López-Gatell, who predicted that it is highly likely that two or three years after the start of the pandemic, we have in retrospect very important revelations about what happened with COVID-19.

No restart date

Dr. López Gatell assured that the restart dates of key economic sectors such as the automotive sector have not yet been defined, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that it would allow him to resume activities on a par with the sector in the United States.

In this regard, he assured that this was not necessarily the case (Mexico must reopen before the United States), since Mexico entered the COVID-19 epidemic a month after the United States.

For this reason, he pointed out that, at a given moment, if the United States is already in a stabilization phase of its epidemic, Mexico “is hardly there.”