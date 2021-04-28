We are waging a war in 30 years. First trailer of ‘Tomorrow’s war’!

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer of what we will know as’Tomorrow’s war‘, a science fiction action film produced by Skydance Media, directed by Chris McKay (‘ Batman: The LEGO Movie ‘) and starring Chris Pratt (‘ Guardians of the Galaxy ‘) that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on July 2.

On ‘Tomorrow’s war‘, the world comes to a standstill as a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist and her father on a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

‘Tomorrow’s war‘is a film from Amazon Studios, Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures that features a cast led by Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons. .

Directed by Chris McKay (‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’) and written by Zach Dean (‘Voyagers’), the film was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer, with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer.

‘Tomorrow’s war‘It was originally going to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures, although the company decided to get rid of it in the same way that it also did with’ Without remorse ‘, an action film set in the same universe of Jack Ryan that this Friday will be released all over the world through Prime Video.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.