We are very, very close to reaching 70% vaccination of the entire population of New York

The New York State is only 0.1% away from reaching the much desired goal of having the 70% of the total vaccinated population against the coronavirus, which will allow to completely end all the restrictions that are still in force to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the number of adults with at least one dose already stood at 69.9%.

And it is that to achieve that goal of 70%, the State authorities are only counting those who have received at least one injection and not those that they are ‘full’ vaccinated, a figure that currently only stands at 60.2%

“69.9 percent of New Yorkers have already received the vaccine, and it is significant because the national goal is to reach 70 percent of the population, and we are going to achieve that number very, very soon. And although it will be cause for celebration, we also remember that when these figures are reached, it does not mean that the pandemic is over, but that we must continue working to maintain what we have achieved, because it is not the final goal yet, ”emphasized Cuomo.

And for New York to take that last step, authorities will now focus on the areas that are still show the lowest vaccination figures, and it will be done by tracking which of the 1,755 zip codes of the total in the state are lagging behind in the immunization process. Of the total of the ‘ZIP Codes’, still 10% register an injection rate below 38.8%. Another area in which they will focus will be the population between 12 and 17, which only registers 21% of vaccination.

At the head of the whole country

The Governor highlighted that the state of New York “now has virtually the lowest positivity rate in the United States of America, and that is a fact ”. He explained that, currently, “we have a positivity of 0.4 percent, compared to almost 8 percent we had in January.”

That very low rate of positivity, the lowest ever recorded in the state since the pandemic began, is also registered in New York City, whose percentage this Monday was 0.39%. That represents 17 consecutive days with record lows, and an overall downward trend of 70 days in a row.

“There is a direct correlation so that this is logically happening. The numbers show that the more people are being vaccinated, the lower the positivity rate, ”explained the Governor, while presenting figures that show that more than 20 million doses have been administered throughout the state, with 11,127,696 people who have received at least one, and 9,808,073 who have already been injected twice and are ‘full’ vaccinated.

In addition, Cuomo reported that on Sunday there were only 7 deaths from coronavirus, and 617 hospitalized of which 163 are confined in intensive care units.

Vaccination figures in New York:

20,099,155 doses administered 8,769,536 doses administered in NYC. 69.9% of over 18 years with at least 1 dose. 61.3.% Of the elderly who are already ‘full’ vaccinated. 57.8% of all New Yorkers, including ages 12-17, with 1 dose. 50.0% of all New Yorkers, including ages 12-17, are ‘fully’ vaccinated.