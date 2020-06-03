Tuesday 02 June, 2020

A campaign promoted by the music industry has been mainstreamed across the board and is named #BlackOutTuesday (Blackout Tuesday). This protest message is in tribute to the recently deceased, George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in the United States. Given this, Arsenal did not stay out and joined the initiative.

“We oppose racism. We are side by side with the black community. We stand alongside our black players from the past, present and future. We celebrate diversity. We all belong together, ”they said from Arsenal on their Twitter account.

They also put a black image on their profile photo, being the symbol that millions of people have shared on their personal social network accounts, joining this initiative.

It should be remembered that after the death of the Afro-descendant citizen, a series of riots have broken out in different parts of the United States, in which direct confrontations between protesters and police have been witnessed. Full tension remains in the North American country.