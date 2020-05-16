The presentation will take place this Sunday, 17th, at the initiative of Lionel Richie, one of the composers of the music created 35 years ago to help Africa

We Are The World, 1985 song recorded by several celebrities, will get a new version this weekend, courtesy of the stars of American Idol.

Judge Lionel Richie, who co-wrote the song with Michael Jackson, Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan will perform on Sunday, 17, alongside former stars and winners of the television talent show, ABC reported. .

ABC said it will be the first television performance in 35 years of the song, which was originally written to raise money to alleviate hunger in Africa and featured musicians such as Jackson, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and many others.

Sunday singers include Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery, in addition to the 11 finalists of the current season of the program.

The singing contest, which will crown this year’s winner during the broadcast, has been produced remotely since mid-March, when the coronavirus affected film and television in the United States.

Richie said he was “asked a thousand and one times” if he was going to write another song that would mark the coronavirus era.

“My answer is: the lyrics that I would have written for the new song are in the old song,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel this week.

