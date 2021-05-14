We Are The People: listen to the official song of EURO 2020



On June 11, the ball will begin to roll in the tournament.

Photo: Bryn Lennon / Getty Images

We are less than a month away from starting a new edition of the Eurocup. On June 11, the ball will begin to roll in this prestigious competition when in Rome they will face Turkey and Italy. For the first time, the EURO It will be played throughout the continent, which generates a message of unity for all nations. As the date approaches, the football atmosphere is already beginning to feel. UEFA presented the official theme of the event composed of Martin garrix together with the collaboration of Bond Y The Edge: “We Are The People”.

The topic was spread through Youtube by Garrix himself. On the official UEFA website they expressed the meaning and values ​​that are explicit in the piece, in addition to mentioning the reasons that led them to choose the song. “‘We Are The People ‘is a song that analyzes the challenges the world faces, while trying to find a unified answer to these problems ”.

UEFA # Euro2020 official song unveiled as’ We Are The People’https: //t.co/Qo1IfbbLkk pic.twitter.com/jt4QcRwS0S – Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) May 14, 2021

For his part, the Dutch DJ and producer, Martin garrix He confessed his impressions regarding the opportunity he had as the person chosen for the production of this musical piece. “Create the music for one of the biggest sporting events in the world with Bono and The Edge It has been an amazing experience.I am very proud of what we have done together and excited to finally share it with the world.! ”, Said the Dutchman.

UEFA’s Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, was in charge of presenting the project to the public. “The long wait is about to end and we are delighted to officially unveil the UEFA EURO 2020 song (…) Which has some of the most famous artists in the world such as Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge ”, explained the leader.

We Are The People – The official soundtrack to @ EURO2020 by @MartinGarrix feat. Bono & The Edge of @ U2 is out now – https://t.co/QHt2HC8dhH # Euro2020 # Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/rzeCj0p55N – Island Records (@islandrecordsuk) May 14, 2021

“Soccer and music have the power to bring people together. They are vectors of passion and emission. Their combination will expand the celebration of the tournament by fans, in addition to reaching new audiences. With the cast of Stars that we have assembled to create the official music of the tournament, we are sure to achieve it.”Epstein emphasized.

This will be an unpublished edition since the EURO will be held in eleven different cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville. The final will be at the legendary Wembley Stadium on July 12, 2021.