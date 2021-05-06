“We are susceptible to everything and society is irritated”

After the interview this Wednesday with Eva González in El hormiguero (where he presented the new season of La Voz Kids, which premieres next Friday on Antena 3), Pablo Motos and his team wanted to show the love story between Carmen and Xavier.

The video revealed how every day the old man goes to see his wife with Alzheimer’s at the residence where he currently lives. Xavier speaks to her through one of the windows of the building, shows her pictures of her as a young woman or of her grandchildren, who also participated in the report.

At the end, the spectators could see an Eva González visibly moved and unable to hold back tears. In addition, the cameras showed how Carmen and Xavier’s granddaughter was in the stands of the program.

“I congratulate you because it is very nice to have someone so close who loves each other so much, I think that, in these times when we are all having a bit of a bad time and we are very susceptible to everything, society is irritated “commented the presenter.

Who added: “Nice things have to happen, show them on television and this is very nice. And I’m a crybaby …”. Motos pointed out that “it is the third time I have seen him to get used to it because I have spent a quarter of an hour crying and the whole team has too.”

“It’s a story we found out last week, we went and this came out. Love is so pure and everyone loves each other so much …“said the Valencian.” It’s beautiful, “replied the presenter.