“We are stronger with Ibrahimovic on the field”

04/29/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The right-back of AC Milan, Diogo Dalot, considers that the absence of Ibrahimovic is very notable in the Italian team. In a statement for SportMediaset, the Portuguese footballer assured that with the Swedish striker the team is much more competitive. “We are stronger with him in the field“.

The footballer confessed the motivational words that the veteran player transmitted to them for the final stretch of the season. “Ibra told us that we must continue to believe in our work“. The team goes fifth in the table, even if tied at 66 points with Juventus, fourth, and Naples, third.

After the hard defeat they suffered in the last game against Lazio (3-0), now Dalot looks to the future with the aim of making up for the mistakes made. “We know that the last game was not the best of the season, but fortunately football gives us the opportunity to correct it every week“.

At 22, the Portuguese full-back has many minutes in his new stage in Italy. Having had two defeats in a row, the Rossoneri will now fight to the end for a place in the top four.