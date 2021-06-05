“We are something” Tom Felton’s response to his romance with Emma Watson

To be exact, the question was: “What can you tell us about your relationship with Emma Watson?” And her answer was: “We are something, if that makes any sense? We have been very close for a long time. I adore her, I think she is fantastic ”. To top it off he added: “I hope you return the compliment”.

However, he later clarified that it is more of a relationship between Slytherin and Gryffindor than between Tom and Emma. Then he said that growing up with her was incredible and that she is a fantastic influence in the world. And since hope is what dies last, we still preserve the dream that Tom and Emma become something official.