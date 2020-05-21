Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. a10

Antonio Toño Rodríguez, Chivas goalkeeper, accepted that there is uncertainty regarding the changes that could occur in the salaries of the players after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he pointed out that we are like soldiers and they will abide by the decision regarding the future of the Clausura 2020 tournament and the conditions in which it is played in the event of the resumption of the contest.

Of course there is uncertainty about wages, I would say that I am a hypocrite if I were not worried about it, but nothing is above the health of the people. In Chivas we feel supported, there is great communication with Amaury (Vergara) and (Ricardo) Peláez, they will speak to us with the truth, that gives peace of mind, he said in a video conference.

He assured that from the beginning of the pandemic, the Chivas management openly showed us a plan and we had a talk about the situation and we all decided to support, pull evenly.

Given the possibility that all the clubs are concentrated in a single venue to end Clausura 2020, Rodríguez said that the players will follow the orders they are given to return to the fields, even if they must leave their families.

We are here to follow the decisions that are made, we play soccer, but if they tell us they are going to the prison for two months, we are leaving. We follow orders, we want to play, but they will make the decisions and we are soldiers, he said.

I’m not a father, I don’t know what it would be like missing a son or hugging a wife. As a single person, it wouldn’t be that difficult for me. Those are specific and individual cases, but if it is the measure that is going to be taken, what can I say ?, he added. However, he noted that nothing is above health.

He stressed that one of the biggest concerns is to return to the court out of rhythm, recognizing that it has been at least two months since they did not play a game and at home they do not have the space and environment necessary to emulate the actions of the game.

A very good preseason would be essential, because we have a lot of time without running more than 45 minutes in a row. When you are in the field you do not care about the risks, we give everything, but we must be aware that our body needs a good physical preparation. If you draw numbers, you will come out in six matches from a tear, you will stake your position.

In turn, goalkeeper Blanca Félix assured that there is no fear that support for women’s football will be lost, because in Mexico we have won the hearts of many people, it is something that we have fought for many years and we will not allow to be taken from us. We trust that you are not at risk.

