Notimex.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that, according to the team of experts advising the Government of Mexico, “we are already going to start emerging from the most critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a message shared through his social networks this Saturday, the federal president stressed that the health emergency will be overcome “as long as we continue to comply with the recommendations not to leave home, to keep Sana Distancia, to continue behaving as we we have been doing ”.

And he reiterated that the people of Mexico have set an example to the world for their degree of responsibility; He emphasized that “there is little to go, we will continue like this, let’s not relax the discipline so that we can say goodbye to the pandemic.”

According to the technicians and specialists, he explained, in the State of Mexico, its metropolitan area and Mexico City is about to reach the summit.

He explained the graph of the new projections of COVID-19 infections and pointed out that, according to the average, it is probable that only 1,800 patients are in intensive care.

It may interest you: Almost 3.5 million infected in the world by coronavirus, estimate

In this sense, he assured that there are enough beds, with doctors, specialists, nurses, whom he called heroes and heroines, who are working day and night to save lives.

“The same can be said of other sites that are most affected by the pandemic. The case of Villahermosa (Tabasco) is just as close these days, next week, to reaching the most critical part and the descent will begin, “he said.

In Cancun, Quintana Roo, the number of cases is decreasing; in Culiacán, Sinaloa, they have not yet reached the highest number of infections, but it is “relatively well”. He added that in Tijuana, Baja California, the possibility of descent is beginning to be considered, although the projected average has not been reached.

Also read: Reported death of cashier of toll collection by coronavirus

“These states, which are six, are the ones that concentrate, of all the cases, almost 65 percent of the cases of people infected with COVID; in the rest of the country there are states that are also affected, but it is more dispersed and it will give us time that, finishing solving here, we all go together with the doctors and teams and everything that is required to help those states ”, referred.