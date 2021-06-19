‘We are screwed’, they affirm in the selection of Spain

SEVILLE.

The captain of the Spanish national team Jordi Alba, It showed itself disappointed this Saturday after drawing 1-1 with Poland on the Eurocup, stating that “we have lacked a bit of luck.”

We are screwed, the team has tried to the end, “Alba told Telecinco television after the match.

We have found ourselves with a difficult opponent, but we have also had our chances to win the game and we have lacked a bit of luck, “added the Red captain.

Spain He had many chances in front of the goal again, which failed to transform.

The Red a final will be played against Slovakia Wednesday to go to eighth, but “we are used to this pressure”said the side of the selection.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.